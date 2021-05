UP panchayat polls: Lucknow DM takes stock of preparations at counting booth

In the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Panchayat election results day, District Magistrate of Lucknow visited Rajkiya Polytechnic counting centre on May 01.

He took stock of preparations at a counting centre in the city.

Administration assured that all precautionary measures have been put in place to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.