Bengal: TMC celebration despite EC ban amid Covid; BJP says 'will win Nandigram'

The counting for high-voltage West Bengal Assembly elections is underway.

Kailash Vijayvargiya said he is confident of BJP’s win from Nandigram.

Early trends showed BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari was leading from Nandigram.

Adhikari is contesting against West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“Too early to say anything, the situation will be clear by evening.

We started from 3 & we were given the challenge of 100 seats.

We have crossed that & will soon cross the magic number.

BJP will win in Nandigram & Mamata Banerjee will lose,” Vijayvargiya said.

At state level, TMC is leading on 200+ seats while BJP is leading on 84+ seats.

Meanwhile, TMC supporters have begun celebrating in different parts of the state.

EC has, however, banned any victory procession in view of the current Covid situation.