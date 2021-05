NASA crew splash down in the dark for first time in 53 years

NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 have returned to Earth from the International Space Station.

It was NASA's first splashdown in darkness since Apollo 8 returned in 1968.

Earlier attempts had to be abandoned due to dangerously high winds.

Report by Barnesj.

