Meet the two-week-old miniature pony who is barely taller than a daffodil

Meet one of the smallest foals ever to be born - a two-week-old miniature pony who is barely taller than a daffodil. The baby -- who is a mix between a spotted pony and a miniature spotted stallion -- was born last month. Adorable snaps show the black and white blanket coat spotted pony running alongside his nine-year-old spotted pony mum Foxglove.He is one of the shortest foals in the UK -- standing at just 18 inches tall.The baby foal is currently nameless with The Miniature Pony Centre, Devon running a competition to name him.Joanna Ginsberg of The Miniature Pony Centre, Devon, said: "He has a real personality! "He's very bold and very sure of himself."He's absolutely full of energy and already getting a bit cheeky."He'll be a heartbreaker for sure."We don't have a name yet but we're thinking it might be Oreo."

