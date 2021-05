Meet the two-week-old miniature pony who is barely taller than a daffodil

Meet one of the smallest foals ever to be born - a two-week-old miniature pony who is barely taller than a daffodil.

The baby -- who is a mix between a spotted pony and a miniature spotted stallion -- was born last month.

Adorable snaps show the black and white blanket coat spotted pony running alongside his nine-year-old spotted pony mum Foxglove.