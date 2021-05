BJP's Namassivayam wins from Mannadipet constituency in Puducherry

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate A Namassivayam has won from Mannadipet constituency in Puducherry.

He defeated the DMK's candidate A Krishnan by a margin of 2,750.

Speaking to ANI, Namassivayam said that NDA will take up welfare activities for the people of Puducherry.

"I am thankful to the voters for electing me as their representative.

NDA will take up welfare activities for people of Puducherry and continue to work for them," said Namassivayam.