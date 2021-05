TMC's surprise sweep | Nandigram flip flop | Assembly result | Oneindia News

After a nail biting finish, the Trinamool Congress is set for a third term in West Bengal, reinstating Mamata Banerjee as the Chief Minsiter for another tenure.

Even though Didi received a scare from opponent Suvendhu Adhikary over her turf of Nandigram, after a result flip flop, she celebrated the landslide win by TMC in the state.

The results in the other states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and UT of Puducherry are along expected lines.

