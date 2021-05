They're jubilant as govt is returning to power: TKS Elangovan on celebrations by DMK cadres

After Election Commission asked states and UTs to 'prohibit victory celebrations urgently', DMK leader TKS Elangovan said that party cadres are 'highly jubliant' as they were not in government for 10 years.

"Our party's leader is advising the party workers to celebrate from homes as Election Commission is taking serious note of violation.

We are a responsible party," he added.

As per early trends, DMK is leading on 119 seats while AIADMK on 81 seats.