Over 1.27 crore vaccine doses administered in UP: Govt

So far, 1,27,29,784 doses have been administered in the Uttar Pradesh, in which 1,03,54,904 people took the first jab, and 23,74,880 people have taken both the doses of the vaccine, informed Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on May 02 during virtual press conference.