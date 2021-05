'Tigress of Bengal': Shiv Sena congratulates Mamata as TMC shoots ahead

Terming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "Tigress of Bengal" after the TMC was looking set to return for the third straight term, Shiv Sena congratulated the leader on party's performance in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the democracy has won in West Bengal and the people of the state proved that they did not vote under any pressure.

As per the latest Election Commission trends, TMC was leading on 205 seats while BJP was ahead in 79 constituencies.