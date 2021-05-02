Mandate enthused party workers: Sayan Deb on TMC's public celebrations

Reacting to the public celebrations by TMC workers in several parts of West Bengal in wake of leads indicating the party sweeping the state assembly elections despite Election Commission's COVID guidelines, West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress leader Sayan Deb Chatterjee said that this mandate has given party workers energy as there was anti-campaign against TMC.

"We really don't want to celebrate but there was an anti-campaign against TMC.

Our workers were under pressure.

This mandate has given them energy.

Still, we are telling them not to celebrate due to COVID situation," said Chatterjee.