Mamata wins Nandigram by 1200 votes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won the Nandigram constituency by just 1200 votes as she faced a tough battle against former TMC leader and BJP's candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari had gained lead during early trends released by the Election Commission, and was ahead of Mamata after several rounds of counting.

TMC is set to return to power in West Bengal for third straight time with the party leading in more than 200 of the 294 seats in state.

On the other hand, BJP which was claiming to wrest West Bengal from Mamata Banerjee by winning over 200 seats, was ahead in nearly 80 constituencies.