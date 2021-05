TMC goons are attacking BJP offices, workers: Sambit Patra

On the day of counting of votes, Sambit Patra on May 02 alleged that TMC goons are attacking BJP offices and workers in West Bengal.

"As West Bengal poll results are being declared, TMC goons are attacking BJP offices and workers.

BJP office in Arambagh was set on fire by TMC goons.

TMC workers attacked BJP workers in Belaghat, similar incidents happened in Shivpur, Durgapur, Uttar Bardhaman," said Patra.

