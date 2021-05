UK to send additional 1,000 ventilators to India

The foreign secretary says the government is providing an additional one thousand ventilators to India to help the country in its battle against the current surge in coronavirus cases.

Ahead of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, Dominic Raab defended Britain's commitment to international aid, saying that the UK is "still a force for good in the world".

Report by Jonesia.

