Mamata visits Kalighat temple after TMC sweeps Bengal, PM Modi congratulates

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the Kalighat temple on Sunday.

The TMC supremo offered prayers at the temple after victory in assembly polls.

Mamata was accompanied by her nephew & TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Meanwhile, many leaders including PM Modi have congratulated her for the TMC win.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Mamata for her victory.

Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar also took to Twitter to congratulate Mamata.

Congress' Rahul Gandhi congratulated Mamata & people of Bengal for defeating BJP.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh & Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also congratulated Mamata.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut congratulated the 'Tigress of Bengal' on Twitter.

Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati also congratulated Mamata for the good performance of TMC.