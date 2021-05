Wellington alum Linton Brown chooses St. Bonaventure

Wellington Alum and Indian River State guard Linton Brown chose to continue his basketball career at St.

I'M THEO DORSEY OESPN 106.3 JOINED BY OSPECIAL GUEST LINTON BROWN ASOPHOMORE GUARD FOR INDIANRIVER STATE COLLEGE FORMERLYOF WELLINGTON HIGH SCHOOL ANDHE'S HERE BECAUSE HE'SFINALIZED HIS LIST TO 3DIFERENT COLLEGIATE OPTIONS.LINTON WITHOUT FURTHER ADOWHERE WILL YOU BE PLAYINGCOLLEGE BALL IN THE FALL.

THISFALL I'LL BE TAKING MY TALENTSTO ST BONAVENTURE UNIVERSITYYGO BONNEIES!*APPLAUS* SOFIRST AND FOREMOST YOU CANTAKE OFF THAT JACKET.

IT'S HOTOUT HERE.

I KNOW YOU'REEXCITED TO GO OUT TO NEW YORPLAYING ATLANTIC TEN BALL BUTWHY THE BONNIES?

"I JUST LIKEDTHE ATMOSPHERE THEY GAVE ME ILIKE THE FANBASE THY'RE AWINNING PROGRAM ALREADY." SOYOU'LL BE GOING OUT THERE TOTRY AND ADD TO THAT ITS APROGRAM SOME PEOPLE MIGHT NOTBE FAMILIAR WITH BUTBASKETBALL FANS WE KNOW THEBONNIES..

FOR YOU GOING THATFAR FROM FAMILY I KNOW YOURFAMILY AND FRIENDS WANT TOWATCH YOU PLAY WAS THAT ATOUGH DECISION FOR YOU?

"YEAIT WAS AT FIRST BUT I TALKEDTO MY FAMILY MY PARENTSDISTANCE DOESN'T REALLY MATTERAS LONG AS I CAN MAKE IT.

I'LLBE GOOD." YOU PICKED TODAY MAY2ND FOR A REASON, CAN YOUSPEAK SPECIFICALLY TO WHYTODAY IS IMPORTANT TO YOU?

ITWAS THE DAY MY GRANDMOTHER WASBORN WITHOUT HER NONE OF USWOULD BE HERE SO I WANTED TOGIVE A SPECIAL THANKS TO HER."WHAT KIND OF PLAYER, ST.BONNIES FANS ARE EXCITED THEYSEE HOW MUCH WE'RE DOINGAROUND THIS , WHAT KIND OFPLAYER ARE THEY GOING TO GET?"A HARD WORKER A SCORER ATHREE POINT MAKER AND A FLATOUT GREAT PERSON GREATCHARACTER," IT'S IMPORTANT YOUSAY THAT A 3-POINT MAKER HEWAS THE REGION PLAYER OF THEYEAR, BEST PLAYER IN THE STATEAT THE JUCO LEVEL.

YOU HELPEDINDIAN RIVER STATE TO THEELITE 8 IN THE NJCAATOURNAMENT WHICH THEY HADN'TEVEN MADE THE TOURNAMENTBEFORE.

WITH YOU BRINGING YOUTALENTS FROM THERE YOU DIDWELL AT WELLINGTON YOU DIDWELL AT INDIAN RIVER STATE HOWHAS THAT JOURNEY HELPED YOU TOWHERE YOU WILL PLAY WELL ATTHE ATLANTIC 10 LEVEL?

ITHELPED ME A LOT IT SHOWED METHAT AT ANY LEVEL IT CAN BETAKEN AWAY.

YOU JUST GOT TOWORK HARD ALL THE TIME ANDGREAT THINGS COME.

WELL WEWILL BE WATCHING AS THOSEGREAT THINGS COME ITS HOT OUTERE SO WE'LL WRAP IT AT THAT.THATS A LOOK AT SPORTS AND IFYOU WANT TO CONTINUE TO WATCHBROWNS CAREER STAY TUNED INTOTHE ST.

BONNIES AND HE'LL BEDOING SOME GREAT THINGS I'MSURE.NEWSCHANNEL 5 CONTINUESTONIGHT