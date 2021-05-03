Local Pastor Calls On President Biden To Declare Violence A Public Mental Health Crisis

Just days ago, Illinois Gov.
JB Pritzker signed a new law declaring violence a public mental health crisis in the state.
On Sunday, a Chicago pastor who lost a son to gun violence called on President Joe Biden to follow that lead nationally.
