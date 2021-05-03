Vigil Season 1

Vigil Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services.

DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) lead an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that goes to the very heart of Britain’s national security.

Vigil stars Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Martin Compston and Paterson Joseph, and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Vigil’s stellar ensemble cast also features Anjli Mohindra, Connor Swindells, Adam James, Gary Lewis, Stephen Dillane, Lolita Chakrabarti, Daniel Portman, Lorne MacFadyen and Lauren Lyle.