Talks over Gareth Bale future will wait despite hat-trick heroics - Ryan Mason

Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason said Gareth Bale's future will be addressed at the end of the season after his hat-trick inspired a 4-0 win over Sheffield United.Bale struck a sublime treble at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Son Heung-min adding a fine fourth, as Spurs kept themselves in the race for Champions League qualification.The Wales international recently said that he intends to go back to Real Madrid next summer, but with performances like this Spurs will want to keep him in north London.