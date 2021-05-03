Stop violence against BJP workers: Kailash Vijayvargiya urges CM Mamata Banerjee

After West Bengal assembly election results, BJP alleged that TMC goons have attacked their party offices and workers in the state.

Congratulating CM Mamata Banerjee on her landmark win, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya urged her to take cognisance of the violence by TMC workers at BJP offices.

"We welcome and respect the people's mandate in West Bengal assembly elections.

We will be in the opposition.

And we would like to congratulate and assure you that we will play the role of a good opposition.

He further urged her to stop the violence by TMC workers against BJP workers." TMC retained power in West Bengal by winning 200+ seats in the assembly elections while BJP garnered victory on nearly 80 of them.