Vaccination for 18+ underway at Bhubaneswar hospital

The 3rd phase of COVID-19 inoculation drive began on May 03 in Odisha.
People queued up on May 03 at a vaccination center in Bhubaneswar to get the jab.
Vaccination for all citizens between 18-44 years of age has started at inoculation center.
People line up outside the Covid-19 vaccination centre in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Some people standing in the queue claimed that..