Vaccination for 18+ underway at Bhubaneswar hospital
The 3rd phase of COVID-19 inoculation drive began on May 03 in Odisha.

People queued up on May 03 at a vaccination center in Bhubaneswar to get the jab.

Vaccination for all citizens between 18-44 years of age has started at inoculation center.