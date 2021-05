UP Panchayat election results: Counting underway in Lucknow

Counting of votes for UP Panchayat elections 2021 underway.

Started from May 02, counting of votes is likely to end today.

The Supreme Court on May 01 allowed the process of counting of votes of the Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat polls while taking into note the assurance given by the State Election Commission that necessary measures will be in place in terms of COVID-19 guidelines.

Statewide voting was held in four phases- on April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29.