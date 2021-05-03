Family members of five deceased Covid patients create ruckus at Meerut hospital

Family members of Covid-19 patients created ruckus after five succumbed to the disease at a private hospital in Meerut on May 2.

The relatives alleged that the patients died due to disruption in the oxygen supply.

“I had a talk with the doctors here.

They said that the patients who died were co-morbid.

Family members alleged that the oxygen supply was disrupted for some time.

The allegations are a matter of investigation," said Chief Medical Officer of Meerut, Akhilesh Mohan.

"The oxygen supply is very tight.

The authorities are trying to fulfill the demand for the oxygen," Mohan added.

Watch the full video for more.