Madhya Pradesh govt declares all accredited journalists as frontline workers

After Odisha, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 05 declared all accredited journalists as frontline workers.

CM Chouhan said, "During this time of pandemic, journalists are putting their life at risk and working.

Therefore in Madhya Pradesh we have decided to declare all accredited journalists as frontline workers.

They will be taken care off.'

Meanwhile on losing Damoh in by-election, chief minister said that as the party was concentrated on fighting pandemic in the state they could not pay attention to the elections.