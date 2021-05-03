Who threatened him?, asks Nana Patole on Adar Poonawalla's threat claims

During an interview to a London newspaper, head of Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla, who is one of the vaccine manufacturers in India, revealed that he is receiving threats from big leaders for early transportation of COVID-19 vaccine.

While taking responsibility of his protection, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole during a press conference asked him to reveal the names of people who had threatened him.

Nana Patole said, "No one will touch him in the country, he has to carry out the vaccine production in India in order to save the people of the country.

Congress is with him and will take the onus of his protection.

Who are these leaders?

Who has threatened him?

He should bring these things in limelight."