Oxygen plant installed at Delhi's COVID care centre

In view of the prevailing Oxygen shortage of for COVID patients, Delhi got its first COVID care center equipped with its own oxygen plant.

Oxygen plant set up at COVID-19 Health Centre in Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex.

This oxygen concentrator can provide medical oxygen to around 18 to 20 patients.

The national capital is grappling with acute shortage of oxygen due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Delhi registered 20,394 new cases with a positivity rate of 28% on May 02.