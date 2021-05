CM Vijayan submits his resignation to Kerala Governor at Raj Bhavan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Raj Bhavan on May 03 after historic victory in Assembly election.

He has submitted his resignation to the governor Khan.

Vijayan is set to be sworn in as chief minister of Kerala for second consecutive term.

Communist Party of India (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) retained power in Kerala by winning 99 seats against 41 seats of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Assembly polls.