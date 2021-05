Limit on mourners at funerals to be lifted

The limit on the number of mourners who can attend funerals is to be lifted in England, the Government has announced.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government say the legal limit of 30 mourners will be removed.as part of the next stage of lockdown easing, expected on May 17.

Instead the capacity will be determined by how many people venues, such as places of worship or funeral homes, can safely accommodate while maintaining social distancing.