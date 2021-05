'I feel confident': Young Delhiites take COVID vaccine

Vaccination drive for people between 18-45 years in Delhi began on May 03.

People stood in long queues under scorching heat to get their first dose of vaccine.

After taking vaccine dose, one of the locals said that they "feel confident." "I came here in the morning to save ourselves, and our families too." Registrations for the vaccination are being done on CoWin app.