Three dead after boat capsizes off Californian coast

Three people have been killed after a boat capsized off the coast of California.

Dozens more were injured when the vessel broke up just off San Diego.

Officials suspect the boat was being used to smuggle illegal migrants into the United States.

Report by Barnesj.

