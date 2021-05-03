Downwards dog! Pet pooch shows little interest in yoga session

In this clip, which was filmed in April, Gemma Sole records herself and her pet dog, Pip doing yoga.

However, instead of doing the workout, the pup seems more interested in distracting his owner.

From hugging Gemma to walking under her, Pip might not have nailed his first yoga session but he definitely had fun trying it out.

The filmer said: "Pip is an 8-month-old Brown Border Collie.

After his first yoga session, I can't say if it's his thing, haha."