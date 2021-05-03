Sikhs in New Delhi serving free food to Covid-19 patients and their families

With the Coronavirus pandemic putting up many challenges in front of the authorities, feeding the hungry remains a tough one.

Extending a helping hand in such a scenario are the members of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee who are preparing 'Langar' or free food for Covid-19 patients and families that are facing a crisis of food scarcity.

Volunteers, including both men and women, are preparing and packing food on a mass scale in the kitchen of New Delhi's Famous Sikh Shrine, Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to distribute them among the needy people.

The members of the Committee have also issued a toll-free helpline number where the patients could contact and get free food after producing the COVID-19 positive report.

At present, when the whole country is in the grip of the pandemic, in such a situation, a number of people cutting across the religious lines are coming forward and extending their helping hand to those in need.