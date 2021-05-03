Sophie Turner a célébré son deuxième anniversaire de mariage ce week-end en partageant des photos de ses noces surprises à Las Vegas.
Sophie Turner et Joe Jonas: des photos inédites de leur mariage à Vegas pour fêter leur deuxième anniversaire!
Credit: Cover Video FR STUDIODuration: 00:54s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Celebrate The Second Anniversary of Their Surprise Vegas Wedding
Just Jared
-
Throwback: Priyanka at Sophie's wedding
IndiaTimes
-
Sophie Turner Celebrates the Anniversary of Her and Joe Jonas' Surprise Vegas Wedding
E! Online
-
Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos to Celebrate 2nd Anniversary of Vegas Nuptials
Upworthy
Explore
More coverage
Sophie Turner: Endlich wieder Zeit für Mode
Cover Video DE STUDIO
Die Schauspielerin und ihr Mann Joe Jonas wurden im Juli 2020 erstmals Eltern
Sophie Turner is excited about embracing fashion again
Cover Video STUDIO