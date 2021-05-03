A woman chases her car after it rolls backwards off her drive - and almost smashes into her neighbour's HOUSE

This video shows the moment a woman chases her car as it rolled backwards off her drive - and almost smashed into her neighbour's house.Courtney Lovland, 22, had just parked on the drive but was forced to chase her car in blind panic after it somehow ended up rolling into the road on Friday (April 30).CCTV footage filmed outside her house in Harefield, Southampton, shows Courtney then desperately clinging to her car as it gathers speed.Despite looking as if it is about to plough straight into the house, she said the car fortunately stopped just inches from the wall, after knocking down a small fence on her neighbour's drive.Courtney, who works in the head office of a care company, and her family find the video "hilarious" - but at the time she found it "terrifying" as she watched the car head straight for the property.She said: "I have no idea how it happened, but the handbrake just popped off - and suddenly the car shot off the drive."I had no idea what to do and it all happened so quickly too - all I could do was chase the car while yelling for help."It seemed to be gathering speed really quickly as well - I was terrified."I'm so lucky it stopped when it did and it squashed my neighbour's fence, instead of ploughing into his house."It could have been so much worse, but now I know everything worked out ok and nobody was hurt, I can see the funny side."I must have watched the video a hundred times - but I still laugh every time I do."