A woman chases her car after it rolls backwards off her drive - and almost smashes into her neighbour's HOUSE

This video shows the moment a woman chases her car as it rolled backwards off her drive - and almost smashed into her neighbour's house.

Courtney Lovland, 22, had just parked on the drive but was forced to chase her car in blind panic after it somehow ended up rolling into the road on Friday (April 30).

CCTV footage filmed outside her house in Harefield, Southampton, shows Courtney then desperately clinging to her car as it gathers speed.This video was shot on the 30th April 2021.