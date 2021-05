Child ejected, 7 hospitalized from crash

REMAINS AT THE HOSPITAL HEREIN BALTIMORE- AFTER BEING*THROWN FROM A CAR WHEN ITCRASHED, ON ONE OF THE BRIDGESTHAT LEADS INTO OCEAN CITY..THAT CHILD WAS RESCUED BYSOMEONE WHO JUMPED IN THEWATER TO SAVE THEM.

WMAR-2NEWS ERIN MACPHERSON AT THEJOHNS HOPKINS CHILDREN'SCENTER WHERE THAT INFANT ISBEING TREATED.

ERIN - ANYUPDATE ON THAT CHILD'SCONDITION..ALL WE KNOW IS THAT CHILD ISBEING TREATED HERE BUT WE HAVENOT BEEN GIVEN ANY UPDATES ONTHEIR CONDITION OR EVEN WHATKIND OF CONDITION THEY WERE INWHEN THEY GOT HERE.

THE CHILDFELL FROM A CAR - DANGLINGOVER THE SIDE OF TEH ROUTE-90BRIDGE.

THERE WAS A MILTUPLECAR CRASH JUST BEFORE 3- PMYESTERDAY AFTERNOON ON THEBRIDGE - CAUSING THE CAR TOLAND OVER THE GUARDRAIL -THAT'S WHEN THE CHILD FELLINTO THE WATER, WHEN THE CARWAS STUCK TEETERING OVER THEBRIDGE.

SOMEONE NEARBY SAW THECHILD FALL IN AND IMMEDIATELYJUMPED OVER THE GUARDRAILAFTER THEM - RESCUING THEM.WHEN FIRE CREWS GOT ON SCENE,THEY SECURED THE CAR ANDHELPED EVERYONE ELSE INVOLVEDIN THE CRASH.

Fire officialsdidnit happened but Route 90 wasclosed for about three milesfrom ocean pines to coastalHighway for more than fivehours, it didnalmost nine onight.

SEVEN OTHER PEOPLE WERETAKEN TO NEARBY HOSPITALSWHILE THE CHILD WAS FLOWNHERE.

THE CAUSE OF THE CRASHIS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.LIVE - EMAALL WE KNOW IS THAT CHILD ISBEING TREATED HERE BUT WE HAVENOT BEEN GIVEN ANY UPDATES ONTHEIR CONDITION OR EVEN WHATKIND OF CONDITION THEY WERE INWHEN THEY GOT HERE.

THE CHILDFELL FROM A CAR - DANGLING OVERTHE SIDE OF TEH ROUTE-90BRIDGE.

THERE WAS A MILTUPLECAR CRASH JUST BEFORE 3- P