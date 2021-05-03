'Old photos': CM Mamata refutes allegations of violence at BJP office

Denying allegations of violence at BJP office in Arambagh after the assembly elections results, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 03 said that "old photograph" is circulating and police will investigate the incident.

She also criticised BJP for the act and said she does not like violence.

"This is absolutely wrong.

They (BJP) are circulating the photograph that is old one.

This is their habit of using old photos.

I know everything and have asked the police to investigate the incident.

I don't like any violence but why BJP is doing that?

They should be ashamed.

BJP created atrocities here, Central forces and Election Commission did atrocities here for many days but even after that I asked and appealed everyone to maintain the peace," said CM Mamata Banerjee.