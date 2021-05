CM Mamata declares journalists as COVID warriors in Bengal

Following the footsteps of governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared all journalists as COVID warriors in the state on May 03.

The announcement was made amid the phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC have won the state assembly elections with majority by winning 213 of 294 seats.