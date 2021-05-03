Sir Jeffrey Donaldson announces DUP leadership bid

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has announced he will run for the leadership of the DUP.The longstanding Lagan Valley MP said he would promote a positive strategy and values if elected, with a focus on building a shared future for everyone in Northern Ireland.The party’s current Westminster leader also pledged meaningful reform within the DUP and said he would set clear policy directions on key challenges for unionism, such as Brexit’s contentious Northern Ireland Protocol.