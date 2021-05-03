India planning to use gaseous oxygen for medical purposes

Amid oxygen crisis across the country in wake of COVID-19 second wave, Government of India (GoI) is planning to use gaseous oxygen for medical purposes from the industries.

While addressing a press conference over COVID situation in the country, Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal on May 03 informed, "We're planning to use gaseous oxygen for medical purposes.

Industrial units that make oxygen which is suitable for medical purpose and are near cities, we're planning to make temporary COVID care centers with oxygenated beds around them."