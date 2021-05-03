Chicago man forms amazing bond with beautiful wild cardinal bird

Footage filmed on May 1 shows the bird flying onto the hand of Salvo Storaci and singing a beautiful song.

A Chicago resident has formed a touching relationship with a beautiful wild cardinal bird.

According to Storaci, the bird visits his home every day and normally interacts with him for several minutes.

"Nature is beautiful.

We received a visit from heaven," he said.