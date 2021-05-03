Helping anxiety during the pandemic

Temperatures in the low 90s.Our humidity will remain highthe next few days as ourNEW THIS HOUR... AS WE MOVE INTOA NEW PHASE OF THE COVID-19PANDEMIC, WE KNOW SOME OF YOUMAY BE FEELING *DIFFERENT KINDOF ANXIETIES.LARISSA SCOTT IS TALKING WITHMENTAL HEALTH EXPERT ABOUT WHATYOU CAN DO IF YOU’RE FEELINGUNEASY.EXPERTS TELL US RIGHT NOW MANYPEOPLE ARE EXPERIENCING PANDEMICANXIETY FOR A LOT OF DIFFERENTREASONS.THOSE INCLUDE WORRYING ABOUT THEEFFECTIVENESS OF VACCINES, FEARSOVER NEW VIRUS STRAINS, AND MANYPEOPLE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THEIRCHILDREN UNDER 16 WHO STILLCAN’T GET VACCINATED.Dr. Sheriece Sadberry,Psychologist"There’s also this sense ofthat, I’m adapting to change andeven though human beings can bevery adaptable, we don’tnecessarily like things tochange."LOCAL PSYCHOLOGIST DOCTORSHERIECE SADBERRY TELL US INSOME WAYS PEOLE HAVE ALREADYADJUSTED TO PANDEMIC LIFEWHETHER THEY LIKED IT OR NOTAND THE IDEA THAT THINGS WILLSOON START TO CHANGE ISSTRESSFUL.Dr. Sheriece Sadberry,Psychologist"So now they’re thinking abouthow do I reintegrate back intosociety?

How do I reengage withpeople I haven’t been around orhaven’t seen or haven’t had tointeract with all this time?"SOME PEOPLE ENJOY WORKING FROMHOME, IT MAY SUIT THEIRPERSONALITIES MORE AND THEYDON’T WANT TO GO BACK TO WORK.AND THEN THERE ARE THOSE WHO AREHAVING A HARD TIME SEEING CROWDSAGAIN, AND PEOPLE NOT WEARINGMASKS.Dr. Sheriece Sadberry,Psychologist"What I tell people to do istake a step back and go okaywhat is going on for me rightnow?

What am I noticing that’sdifferent that might betriggering this?"((FS))WE MAKEIF YOU’RE UNSURE IF YOU’REEXPERIENCING ANXIETY, SADBERRYSAYS THERE ARE TWO DIFFERENTASPECTS MENTAL HEALTH EXPERTSLOOK AT WHEN DETERMININGANXIOUSNESS: THE MENTAL AND THPHYSIOLOGICAL, WHICH INCLUDESIGNS LIKE CONSTANTLY THINKINGAND WORRYING ABOUT THINGS, FEAR,DIFFICULTLY BREATHING, AND HEARTRACING.SADBERRY SAYS THE QUICKEST WAYTO CALM DOWN IS TO FOCUS ON YOURBREATHING.Dr. Sheriece Sadberry,Psychologist"If you calm your breath down toa 5 to 7 second inhale and a 5to 7 second exhale, so a reallyslow deep breathing that becomesrhythmic, then your body willrespond to that."AS WE SLOWLY MAKE ADJUSTMENTS INOUR LIVES, EXPERTS SUGGESTSCHEDULING THINGS IN YOURROUTINE TO TAKE CARE OF YOURSELFAND DE-STRESS, LIKE REA