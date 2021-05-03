The approach to foreign travel this summer will be sensible and cautious to avoid “an influx of disease”, Boris Johnson has said.The Prime Minister said there will be “some opening up” on May 17, but that things must be done in a way “to make sure that we don’t see the virus coming back in” to the UK.
PM: Cautious approach to foreign travel needed to avoid influx of disease
Belfast Telegraph