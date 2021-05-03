Hardy Brits weather out wind and rain on Bank Holiday Monday in Birmingham, England

Wind and rain didn’t put these revellers off eating and drinking at outdoor venues along Birmingham’s canals on Bank Holiday Monday.

Visitors to England’s second city wrapped up warm and cowered under umbrellas as rain turned sideways hitting them from all directions.

Torrential rain has hit much of the United Kingdom as people celebrate the first bank holiday since lockdown restrictions started to ease.

Pub-goers at The Canal House in Gas Street Basin caught refuge under table parasols and their own umbrellas whilst diners at Noel’s Bar and Restaurant close to the city's Mail Box arcade wrapped up in several layers as they were buffeted by the cold breeze.