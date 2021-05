UArizona student's passion for science paves the way for a bright future

Our Outstanding Student Series kicks off with a senior at the University of Arizona, whose love for science is pushing her forward.

Each spring we like to highlight a few students who have gone above and beyond in their academic careers.

LET'SMEET JOCELYNE RIVERA.VO SHE GREW UP IN HERMOSILLO,MEXICO AND SHE'S AFIRST-GENERATION COLLEGESTUDENT.

SOME MIGHT SAYJOCELYNE RIVERA HAS A FEWTHINGS WORKING AGAINST HER.SOT 7:34-7:38 IT'S SOMETIMESHARDER FOR US, BUT THATDOESN'T MEAN THAT WE CAN'T.

VOAND THAT TENACITY IS EXACTLYWHY SHE'S HERE.

SOT 4:29 4:35JOCELYNE RIVERA, OUTSTANDINGSTUDENT I AM VERY WELL-DISCIPLINED, I'M PASSIONATEABOUT WHAT I DO.

IT DOESN'TMATTER IF IT'S HUGE ORSOMETHING SMALL.

VO YOU KINDOF HAVE TO BE WHEN YOU'REGETTING A MAJOR IN BIOMEDICALENGINEERING WITH FOCUS ONBIOMATERIALS AND DRUG DELIVERYSYSTEMS. SOT 6:49-6:55 WE'RESOLVING PROBLEMS IN MEDICINE.THAT'S WHAT MAKES ME SOPASSIONATE AND SO HAPPY.

VOSOLVING PROBLEMS, INDEED.

EACHDAY, JOCELYNE IS WORKING TOTARGET AND TREAT THE LEADINGCAUSE OF DEATH IN BOTH MEN ANDWOMEN: CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE.SOT 7:01-7:11 I AM HEREBECAUSE I KNOW, AS A LONG-TERM THING, IT WILL HAVE APOSITIVE IMPACT ON A LOT OFPATIENTS' LIVES.

VO AND HERGRIT AND LOVE FOR LEARNINGWON'T STOP AFTER SHEGRADUATES.

SOT 3:20-3:32 I'MGOING TO WORK TWO YEARS AT THENIH AND OXFORD UNIVERSITY INENGLAND AND I'M GOING TOPURSUE A DOCTORATE INBIOMEDICAL SCIENCE.

VO SOHERE'S TO THE FUTURE DR.RIVERA.

SOT 8:39-8:51 I'MALWAYS HISPANIC AND I'M ALWAYSLATINA, BUT HERE, IT DOESN'TMATTER WHO YOU ARE.

YOU'REJUST A SCIENTIST AND ANENGINEER.

IT'S BUILDING UP ONNEW THINGS THAT ARE GOING TOCOME OUR WAY.

VO A YOUNG WOMANWHO'S PASSION FOR SCIENCE ISPAVING THE WAY FOR A BRIGHTFUTURE MARK CHARTER.

KGUN 9OYS.