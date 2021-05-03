Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie visits Edinburgh Zoo

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie feeding penguins at Edinburgh Zoo.
He says the Liberal Democrats want to heal the divisions in Scottish Politics.
Willie Rennie has said he is confident the Scottish Liberal Democrats can make gains at the Holyrood election to avoid “so much..
The Lib Dem leader insists former SNP supporters are looking for a "progressive home", not independence.