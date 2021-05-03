Victoria Beckham Would ‘Rather Die’ Than Wear Crocs Gifted by Justin Bieber

Victoria Beckham Would ‘Rather Die’ Than Wear Crocs Gifted by Justin Bieber.

Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram Stories to reveal a gift she had received from the pop star.

A lot of people have been asking me what I'm planning on wearing after lockdown...what do we think about this suggestion from @justinbieber?!, Victoria Beckham, via Instagram.

The “suggestion” sent by Bieber was a pair of lilac Crocs meant to promote his newest collaboration with the brand.

.

The purple footwear was even outfitted with tiny Drew House attachments.

In another clip shared to Instagram Stories, Beckham revealed she’d “never worn a pair of Crocs” and thanked Justin for the “kind” gesture.

OK this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs.

Never worn a pair of Crocs.

This did make me laugh, I mean, it is the thought that counts.

Thank you so much, Victoria Beckham, via Instagram.

She then asked her followers in a poll whether she’d be “wearing lilac crocs” or not.

.

Although the results were pretty evenly split, Beckham confirmed that she’d “rather die” than wear the crocs.

.

Will I be wearing lilac crocs?!

… Well that was close!

I think I’d rather die but thank you anyway @justinbieber, Victoria Beckham, via Instagram