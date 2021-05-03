Victoria Beckham Would ‘Rather Die’ Than Wear Crocs Gifted by Justin Bieber.
Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram Stories to reveal a gift she had received from the pop star.
A lot of people have been asking me what I'm planning on wearing after lockdown...what do we think about this suggestion from @justinbieber?!, Victoria Beckham, via Instagram.
The “suggestion” sent by Bieber was a pair of lilac Crocs meant to promote his newest collaboration with the brand.
.
The purple footwear was even outfitted with tiny Drew House attachments.
In another clip shared to Instagram Stories, Beckham revealed she’d “never worn a pair of Crocs” and thanked Justin for the “kind” gesture.
OK this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs.
Never worn a pair of Crocs.
This did make me laugh, I mean, it is the thought that counts.
Thank you so much, Victoria Beckham, via Instagram.
She then asked her followers in a poll whether she’d be “wearing lilac crocs” or not.
.
Although the results were pretty evenly split, Beckham confirmed that she’d “rather die” than wear the crocs.
.
Will I be wearing lilac crocs?!
… Well that was close!
I think I’d rather die but thank you anyway @justinbieber, Victoria Beckham, via Instagram