9 people died in Bengal since poll results announced: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on May 03 claimed that nine people have died in the last 24 hours in violence since the results were announced for the state assembly.

Ghosh further said several more were injured while hundreds of houses have been damaged, adding that there is an environment in West Bengal.

The TMC returned to power in the state for third straight term despite a high voltage election campaign by the BJP.

TMC won 213 of the 292 seats while BJP got 77 seats.