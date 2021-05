Vaccination for 18-44 years in MP to begin from May 5

People falling in the bracket of age group 18-44 years will be vaccinated from May 05 in Madhya Pradesh.

"We will give vaccine doses to people aged 18-44 in the state from May 5... Everyone will be vaccinated for free.

Vaccination for journalists will also be organised in different sessions.

We have placed orders to buy the vaccine," said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan