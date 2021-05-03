S&P 500 Movers: EL, MHK

In early trading on Monday, shares of Mohawk Industries, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.1%.
Year to date, Mohawk Industries registers a 59.1% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Estee Lauder, trading down 5.1%.
Estee Lauder is showing a gain of 11.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Discovery, trading down 4.3%, and The Gap, trading up 7.0% on the day.
