Global Edition
Tuesday, May 4, 2021

S&P 500 Movers: EL, MHK

Credit: Market News Video
S&P 500 Movers: EL, MHK
S&P 500 Movers: EL, MHK

In early trading on Monday, shares of Mohawk Industries, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.1%.

Year to date, Mohawk Industries registers a 59.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Estee Lauder, trading down 5.1%.

Estee Lauder is showing a gain of 11.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Discovery, trading down 4.3%, and The Gap, trading up 7.0% on the day.

